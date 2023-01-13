INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been a busy week for the Indianapolis Colts.

The team announced Friday evening it completed its interview with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for its vacant head coaching position. Earlier Friday, the Colts met with Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

That runs the total interviewed candidates to five as the Colts look to replace Frank Reich, who was fired Nov. 7. Earlier this week, the team met with Bubba Ventrone, its special teams coordinator; Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejior Evero and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

The Colts also plan on interviewing Jeff Saturday, who was brought in on an interim basis to replace Reich, and are scheduled to meet with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen Saturday.

Johnson, 36, began his NFL coaching with the Miami Dolphins – from 2012-18 in a variety of areas – before hooking up with the Lions. He was offensive quality control in 2019 and worked with tight ends in 2020-21 before being elevated to offensive coordinator last season.

And in 2022, the Lions offense took off.

After ranking 22nd in total yards (322.6) and 29th in scoring (19.1) in ’21, it was No. 4 in yards (380.0), No. 11 in rushing (128.2), No. 8 in passing (251.8) and No. 5 in scoring (26.6) behind quarterback Jared Goff this past season.

It’s been reported that Johnson interviewed with the Houston Texans Thursday and is expected to meet with the Carolina Panthers Saturday.

