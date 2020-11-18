Colts linebacker E.J. Speed named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

E.J. Speed #45 of the Indianapolis Colts blocks a punt by Trevor Daniel #12 of the Tennessee Titans (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS– Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 10 on Tuesday.

The Colts say this is Speed’s first AFC Special Teams Player of The Week award.

“In the Colts’ 34-17 win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, Speed blocked a Titans’ punt late in the third quarter that cornerback T.J. Carrie recovered and returned for a touchdown. In 2020, Indianapolis leads the NFL with five miscellaneous touchdowns (three interceptions returned for a touchdown, one kickoff return and one blocked punt return),” the Colts said in a release.

Speed is the second Colts player to earn an AFC Player of the Week award. In week three, cornerback Xavier Rhodes won AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

The last Colts player to earn AFC Special Teams Player of the Week recognition was Nyheim Hines in Week 16 of the 2019 season.