INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts ended their offseason work Wednesday, and did so with some bad news.

Rookie safety Daniel Scott was placed on the injured reserve list. The team’s fifth-round draft pick reportedly tore an ACL during practice last week.

It’s the latest blow to the secondary. Isaiah Rodgers Sr., who was projected to be one of the team’s starting safeties, is being investigated for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. A lengthy suspension is likely if he’s found guilty.

Shane Steichen had no update on Rodgers’ situation.

It also was a rough offseason for the draft class.

Cornerback JuJu Brents (round 2) missed all of the on-field work while recovering from wrist surgery. Wide receiver Josh Downs (round 3) missed the bulk of organized team activities (OTAs) with a knee injury, tight end Will Mallory (round 5) was held out of all OTA work after suffering a foot/ankle injury during rookie minicamp and cornerback Darius Rush (round 5) missed time with a hamstring injury.

That’s a wrap

Players surrounded Shane Steichen following the second of three minicamp camp practices Wednesday afternoon. They cheered.

There would not be a third practice.

Although the decision had been made, Steichen added a bit of drama to the situation. He had six offensive/defensive linemen lined up to field a punt off the jugs machine, and the group had to catch two.

Offensive tackle Matthew Vanderslice and defensive tackle Jamal Woods deftly fielded the first two. Again, the entire team cheered and mobbed Vanderslice and Woods.

“It was too easy, maybe,’’ Steichen said. “We should’ve put it back a little more, but it was fun.

“I thought it was a good offseason, good start, good foundation of what we are trying to get done here.’’

Players and coaches are off until they return for the start of camp in late July at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

QBs erratic

Quarterbacks Gardner Minshew II and rookie Anthony Richardson endured another lackluster practice in 11-on-11 drills.

Richardson finished 2-of-5 while Minshew was 1-of-2. Over the final two days, Richardson was 4-of-13 and Minshew 1-of-6 with two drops.

“We need to be better there,’’ Steichen said. “We definitely need to be better there. That’s stuff we’re going to look at obviously and we’ll continue to improve on that.’’

The numbers aside, Steichen insisted he was pleased with the progress made by Richardson.

“Yeah, I was,’’ he said. “Obviously we’ll get pads on in training camp to get the real rush, the real feel and all that stuff. But pleased with where he is at, grasping the offense.

“It’s a day-by-day process with any player whether it’s quarterback, receiver, tight end , running backs, DBs.’’