Colts lose to Raiders 23-20, have to wait to clinch playoff berth

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JANUARY 02: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts dives into the endzone for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The scenario was simple for the Colts. Win and they’re in the playoffs.

It was anything but a simple week for the Colts, that got even more difficult after a 23-20 loss to the Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Daniel Carlson kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired to give Las Vegas the win.

Indianapolis will have to wait for its season finale in Jacksonville to clinch an AFC wildcard berth.

The week got off to a bad start with Carson Wentz going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The league changed its protocols making it possible for him to play on Sunday. Doctors cleared him in the morning.

The Raiders jumped out to a 10-0 lead before the Colts started moving the ball. Michael Badgley kicked a 46-yard field goal after two long runs from Jonathan Taylor helped to put them in range.

Indianapolis cut further into the Las Vegas lead, running a play with just four seconds left in the half. Taylor punched it in from a yard out to make it 13-10 heading into the locker room.

The Colts took their first lead of the game in the third quarter on a wild play. Wentz threw into double coverage. The ball was deflected right to T.Y. Hilton in the end zone, who made the catch to make it 17-13.

Las Vegas regained the lead on a Derek Carr to Hunter Renfrow 11-yard touchdown pass on fourth down in the fourth quarter.

Indianapolis responded with a 41-yard Badgley field goal to tie it at 20 with just under two minutes to play.

Taylor broke the Colts’ single season record for rushing yards with a nine-yard run in the third quarter. The second year back passed Hall of Famer Edgerrin James’ mark of 1,709 yards set in 2000.

The Colts wrap up the regular season next week against the Jaguars. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. on CBS4.