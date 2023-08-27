INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts made their first round of roster cuts on Sunday afternoon ahead of this week’s NFL deadline.

The team waived wide receivers Tyler Adams and Kody Case, tight ends Nick Eubanks and Michael Jacobson, guard Emil Ekiyor, kicker Lucas Havrisik, and tackle Matthew Vanderslice.

Adams and Ekiyor have ties to Indianapolis. Ekiyor starred at Cathedral High School before becoming a three-year starter at Alabama, while Adams played last season at Butler. Both signed as undrafted free agents this offseason.

The Colts also released running back Kenyan Drake and safety Teez Tabor.

They must be down to the mandated 53-man roster by Tuesday afternoon at 4:00 p.m.