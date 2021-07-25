Colts make roster moves ahead of training camp

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts made three roster moves before the start of training camp on Wednesday at Grand Park in Westfield.

The team put offensive tackle Eric Fisher on the active/physically unable to perform list, defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo on the active/non-football injury list and defensive tackle Rob Windsor on injured reserve.

The Fisher and Odeyingbo moves were expected, but the Windsor news was not. General manager Chris Ballard could clarify his status in his pre-camp media availability on Monday morning.

Ballard signed Fisher to fill the hole at left tackle after Anthony Castonzo retired, knowing the two-time Pro Bowler may miss the start of the season after tearing his Achilles in the AFC Championship Game in January. He is expected back by the end of September or the beginning of October.

The Colts took Odeyingbo in the second round of this year’s draft. He also tore his Achilles in January, and there is no timetable for Odeyingbo’s return.

Windsor was the Colts’ sixth round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in two games his rookie year and recorded two tackles.

The Colts rookies and quarterbacks reported to camp on Saturday with the rest of the team set to arrive on Tuesday. The team’s first practice is Wednesday at 10 a.m.

