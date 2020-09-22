Colts make roster moves, place Campbell and Hooker on IR

HOUSTON – NOVEMBER 29: An Indianapolis Colts helmet on the field beofre the game with the Houston Texans on November 29, 2009 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Colts won 35-27. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Colts announced some roster moves Tuesday after wide receiver Parris Campbell and safety Malik Hooker were placed on the injured reserve list.

Hooker will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an Achilles injury. Campbell suffered damage to the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his left knee that will sideline him indefinitely.

Safety Ibraheim Campbell and cornerback Tremon Smith were moved to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, the team said.

Two tight ends were signed to the practice squad: Hale Hentges and Ethan Wolf.

Tight end Charlie Taumoepeau was released from the practice squad.

Click here to read more from the Colts about the moves.