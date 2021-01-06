Colts’ Matt Eberflus will deal with interviews after Bills game

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

INDIANAPOLIS – There will be a time for Matt Eberflus to give his full attention to three head coaching interviews that have been extended: the New York Jets, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers.

Just not right now. First things first, and that’s preparing his Indianapolis Colts’ defense for Saturday’s first-round AFC wild-card matchup with the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Any interviews won’t transpire until Sunday.

“What you want to do is just focus because of a lot of those things are in the future, and I know that future is in a few days,’’ Eberflus said Wednesday on a Zoom conference call. “We’re in a day-to-day business, and we have to focus on where we are, and where we are is focusing on third-down today, red-zone tomorrow, and that’s where we need to be.

“You’ve got to kind of compartmentalize a lot of that.’’

The Texans, Jets and Chargers have sought permission from general manager Chris Ballard to interview Eberflus for their head coaching vacancy.

“They put everything through Chris Ballard,’’ Eberflus said. “There’s been very minimal communication about that, not per se in a bad way. We just move forward from there.’’

Eberflus, 50, is in his third season as the Colts’ defensive coordinator. He always has had ascending to a head coaching position as a career goal. That preparation always has taken place during the offseason for obvious reasons.

“When ball starts, that’s all you got,’’ he said. “There’s only so many minutes in a day to get through certain things. You’ve got to look through all the tape, you’ve got to go through all the situations, and when you’re preparing for a game, you don’t have time to even think about doing anything else but that.

“Again, there’s only so many minutes in the day, and our focus is all on Buffalo.’’

During the 2018 postseason, Eberflus interviewed for the head coaching vacancy in Cleveland.

“Flus is a great coach,’’ coach Frank Reich said. “He’s be a great head coach. I’m happy for him and any opportunity he gets.

“I would fully endorse and support anyone who ever called and asked me about Flus as a man, as a leader and as a coach. He is a worthy candidate. I don’t want to lose him, obviously, but I’m happy for him.’’