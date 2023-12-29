INDIANAPOLIS – Last weekend just wasn’t the right time for Michael Pittman Jr. to emerge from the NFL’s concussion protocol and remain the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive focal point.

As it turned out, his wife had noticed something.

Even though her husband was cleared by an independent neurologist last Friday and looking forward to playing Sunday at Atlanta, Kianna felt differently.

“Actually my wife was the one who had pointed out I hadn’t been acting just like normal, yet,’’ Pittman said Friday. “I thought about it and was like, ‘You know what? You’re right.’

“It just wasn’t the time. But I’m feeling a lot better this week.’’

Pittman practiced last week but began experiencing symptoms Saturday. After traveling with the team to Atlanta, he self-reported to the team, was returned to the protocol and missed the Colts’ 29-10 loss to the Falcons.

But for the second time in eight days, Pittman has successfully navigated the league’s concussion protocol, which included being cleared by an independent neurologist.

He’s in line to return for Sunday’s ultra-critical meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“I feel great,’’ Pittman said. “I cleared for my second time.

“So, I just went back (into protocol) because I just had too much fun the first time.’’

He was joking, but there’s no diminishing the significance of his return.

“Excited to have him back,’’ Shane Steichen said.

Without Pittman, the Colts’ offense grinded to a halt in Atlanta: 262 total yards, 201 gross passing yards.

The supporting cast of receivers – Alec Pierce, Josh Downs and D.J. Montgomery – combined for 10 catches and 77 yards on 20 targets.

“When you lose a guy like you do with Pitt last week, those guys make huge plays,’’ Steichen said. “Obviously your really good players, you’re counting on them to make plays come Sunday.

“We’re excited to have him back.’’

Pittman will lead the team in receptions and yards for a third straight game despite missing last week. He takes 99 receptions, 1,062 yards and four touchdowns into the Raiders game.

Always driven by individual goals, Pittman needs one reception to join Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne and Dallas Clark as the only Colts with at least 100 in a season. He finished with 99 last year.

Wayne was the last to reach triple digits with 106 in 2012.

“God willing, that I’m out there, yeah,’’ Pittman said of securing his 100th catch, and more. “That’s something that hasn’t been done in a long time.

“It’ll be cool to be the first guy to do it since Reg.’’

That actually will be secondary to the Colts bouncing back from the loss in Atlanta.

At 8-7, they are tied with Jacksonville and Houston for the AFC South lead and presently hold the third and final wild-card spot. Beating the Raiders and the Texans in the season finale virtually assures the Colts their first playoff spot since 2020.

“Playoffs basically start now because if we don’t win, we lose that control,’’ Pittman said. “This is something we spend basically 365 days on. Football has turned into a year-round deal.

“Everything has led us to this point and we have everything we want. We just have to keep on winning and I think everything will take care of itself.’’

Smith returning?

Along with Pittman, the Colts might benefit from the return of Braden Smith. The starting right tackle has missed the last three games with a knee injury, but was a full participant in practice this week.

“We’ve got 48 hours to go,’’ Smith said. “We’ll see how it goes.’’

Running back Zack Moss has been ruled out with a forearm injury.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.