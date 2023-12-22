INDIANAPOLIS – No one would have been surprised if Michael Pittman Jr. had been forced to miss the next step in the Indianapolis Colts’ late-season push for the playoffs.

And that includes Pittman.

In the immediate aftermath of the play that resulted in him receiving a concussion in last Saturday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, it slowly became apparent to Pittman the severity of the illegal hit delivered by safety Damontae Kazee.

It was driven home in the locker room.

Pittman’s wife, Kianna, and daughter, Mila, were crying as they approached.

“I really didn’t grasp how significant it was until I watched it,’’ he said Friday after being cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol and made available for Sunday’s trip to Atlanta.

“I remember sitting in my locker and my wife came in crying. My daughter was crying. That’s the first time I was like, ‘Maybe this was bad.’ Then I got home later, I watched it and I was like, ‘All right, that was kinda bad.’’’

In the second quarter, Pittman ran a deep out and made a diving, stretching attempt at securing Gardner Minshew II’s pass. As the football arrived, Kazee delivered a helmet-leading hit that resulted in him being ejected for unnecessary roughness and suspended by the NFL for the remainder of the season.

“I do think they were head-hunting,’’ Pittman said of Kazee and the Steelers, “but I don’t think he meant to try to impose life-changing injury. I don’t think any player has that in them.’’

Pittman slowly rolled over but remained on the turf for a few minutes. He finally got to his feet and walked to the sideline and then to the locker room.

“It’s the pure grace of God that I was able to get up and walk,’’ Pittman said. “That was a very scary hit.’’

What was going through his mind at the time?

“At that point, nothing. Nothing,’’ Pittman said. “I didn’t know where I was at, but it all came back very quickly.

“Honestly, I never saw it coming. I was diving, I caught it and all of a sudden I woke up and there’s people looking down at me. I was like, ‘Oh, (shoot). What just happened?’’’

Coach Shane Steichen described Pittman’s ability to bounce back so quickly from the vicious hit as “a testament to his toughness. I’ve talked about how tough he is.’’

Pittman insisted he’s never experienced that type of hit in his playing career.

“I’m just blessed to be able to walk away from that and to get up and have the opportunity to even play,’’ he said. “I’m just so grateful to everybody that tweeted at me and everybody that reached out, called me.

“I felt love.’’

Pittman felt another emotion for the Steelers.

He found himself balancing being on the receiving end of an illegal hit with preferring Kazee not be handed such a severe discipline. It will cost Kazee $208,000.

“I don’t think he was trying to paralyze me, but I don’t think it was a legal hit,’’ Pittman said. “You never want to see guys lose games and lose that much money. I don’t think he was trying to do that. He has a family, too.

“I think (the NFL) made an example out of him, which is unfortunate. I think they also did it because it gained a lot of media coverage. They probably felt like they had to be heavy-handed it.’’

Pittman added: “It was not a clean hit, but I don’t necessarily want them to suspend him and him lose out on everything because I don’t think he was trying to hurt me.

“Now he was trying to make it hurt, which is a different hurt. Injure is different from hurt.’’

Pittman enters the game with 99 receptions, 1,062 yards and four receiving touchdowns, all team highs.

He’s on the verge of joining Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne and Dallas Clark as the only Colts with at least 100 catches in a season.

Taylor on track

Running back Jonathan Taylor went through another full practice Friday and is expected to return against the Falcons. He missed the last three games after undergoing Nov. 29 surgery on his right thumb.

Steichen ruled out right tackle Braden Smith (knee), linebacker Segun Olubi (hip) and offensive lineman Jack Anderson (illness).

Running back Zack Moss is questionable with an injury to his right forearm.

