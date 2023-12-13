INDIANAPOLIS – Zaire Franklin offers a unique perspective on Michael Pittman Jr.

They’re kindred spirits in two areas: consistency and contact.

Franklin has piled up his NFL-leading 144 tackles with numbing consistency. The Indianapolis Colts’ veteran linebacker has had at least 10 tackles nine times, including in eight of the first nine games. Only Denver’s Alex Singleton has more double-digit tackle outings (10).

Pittman ranks No. 4 in the league with 95 receptions and has done so with metronome consistency. The team’s veteran wideout has generated at least eight receptions in six straight games and 10 times overall. The six-game streak ties Marvin Harrison’s club record, set in 2002, and is two shy of matching the NFL record.

Franklin’s eyes lit up when he was asked about Pittman.

“Man, he’s just the definition of consistency,’’ he said. “I love how he gets his work done. I tell him he’s been moving up my rankings of my favorite receivers in the league.

“Just his ability to win one-on-ones, make tough catches, contested, in critical moments. Just reliable. Does the dirty work that nobody appreciates and still makes tough catches when we need them.’’

Franklin and Pittman were poured out of the same mold: aggressive, physical, more than willing to dish it out and capable of taking it.

That’s part of Franklin’s job description as the Mike ‘backer in Gus Bradley’s defense.

And it’s been a calling card for the 6-4, 223-pound Pittman since the Colts selected him with the 34th overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Here’s where Franklin’s playful side took over.

“Something’s wrong with Pitt,’’ he said with a smile. “He’s not the sharpest tool, but I love him.

“We both got a few screws loose, so we love that part of the game.’’

Pittman is in the midst of the best season of his four-year career – 95 receptions, 984 yards, four touchdowns – because he’s solidified his status as leader of the receivers room. That means he’s earned more targets than everyone else. Week-after-week.

Pittman’s 138 targets rank No. 2 in the NFL to the 150 of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Keenan Allen. Among teammates, rookie Josh Downs is next with 81 followed by Alec Pierce’s 48.

In so many walks of life, success hinges on opportunity.

“Targets, right?’’ position coach Reggie Wayne said Wednesday. “He gets a lot of targets. He’s No. 2 in targets in the league.’’

That ranking doesn’t surprise Wayne in the least. Pittman has had at least 11 targets in nine of 13 games, including four straight.

“I see it every day,’’ Wayne said. “I see the preparation. Pitt’s gotten opportunities.’’

And made the most of them.

Wayne credits Pittman’s strong hands – “Underrated,’’ he said – and catch radius.

“He catches the ball without it getting to his body. That’s a credit to him, to all the receivers. They work on the JUGs machine on off days.’’

Wayne’s devotion to the JUGs during his 14-year career is legendary.

“They probably work on the JUGs machine every more than me,’’ he said.

The collaboration of preparation and God-given talent is consistency that Pittman is taking to a rare level.

Since 1970, only five players have compiled longer streaks than Pittman’s six with at least eight receptions. Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown, New Orleans’ Michael Thomas and Pittsburgh Antonio Brown share the league record with eight. Kansas City’s Travis Kelce and Arizona’s Anquan Boldin are next with seven.

So much goes into stretching streaks to this length, but no one should casually dismiss them.

Wayne matched Harrison’s franchise record with eight consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. But his longest streak of games with at least eight receptions: 3.

Jerry Rice’s all-time receptions record of 1,549 isn’t likely to be challenged and the greatest receiver in NFL history set another mark with a catch in 274 consecutive games. His longest streak of games with at least eight catches: 4.

“It just kind of happens,’’ Pittman said. “It’s my role in the offense. It’s not anything that we talk about. We don’t go in there and say, ‘Hey, Pitt, you’re going to have this many catches, this many targets.’ It just flows, I guess.’’

The weekly targets and steady production come with increased attention from defensive coordinators. They understand where many of Gardner Minshew II’s passes will be directed, especially in critical situations. Pittman has produced a first down on 46 of his 95 receptions, 13th among wideouts.

“It definitely makes it fun,’’ Pittman said. “We get creative and move me around. I have to be aware of that safety that’s playing low because I know he’s there.’’

Pittman’s ability to produce while being the focal point of defenses has caught the eye of his head coach.

“The contested catches that he’s made this year are huge,’’ Shane Steichen said. “There’s little ones that people might not think of much.

“The first play against Tennessee in overtime, he had a linebacker around him and he caught that little hitch route for (9) yards . . . that got us going.’’

A split-second after Minshew’s pass arrived, Titans linebacker Jack Gibbens closed and whacked Pittman. Four plays later, Pittman pulled in a 4-yard TD from Minshew.

Unlike so many of his receptions, Pittman wasn’t hit on the game-winning catch.

With how he’s used in the offense, much of Pittman’s work is done on intermediate routes and over the middle. There’s going to be serious contact most of the time.

He smiled.

“Just focus on catching it because whether you catch it or drop it, they’re going to hit you anyway,’’ Pittman said. “And it feels a lot worse when you drop it and then they clean you up.

“So, you might as well catch it and then just take the hit because they’re going to hit you regardless.’’

You can follow Mike Chappell on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @mchappell51.