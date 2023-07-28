WESTFIELD, Ind. – Life goes on without Jonathan Taylor, but the training-camp absence of the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive catalyst is noticeable.

Just ask Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly.

“You definitely feel it,’’ he said following Friday’s practice. “He is obviously our guy, a great running back and he’s been that way for a couple of years. So, it’s weird. I think it is kind of the same thing as missing any guy. They always say it’s a plug-and-play business, but when you’re missing a star player like that, it’s tough.’’

Taylor has been there as the Colts have gone through two camp practices. But instead of getting in sync with two new quarterbacks – rookie Anthony Richardson and veteran Gardner Minshew II – he’s stood in the background.

Taylor, 24, underwent surgery on his right ankle in January. Although he passed his pre-camp physical, he isn’t ready to practice and was placed on the physically unable to perform list (PUP).

There’s no timeline for his return.

That coincides with Taylor’s desire to receive an extension. He’s in the final year of his rookie contract and due a base salary of $4.3 million.

Any thoughts of an extension were squashed Thursday evening when owner Jim Irsay told ESPN the Colts haven’t offered one and a contract offer won’t be extended until after the season.

“It’s just timing,’’ Irsay said. “When your time comes to get paid, then you get paid.’’

Irsay then made clear Taylor’s value to the team.

“We love Jonathan. We need Jonathan,’’ he said. “ . . . We’re really depending on Jonathan to team up with Anthony Richardson to try and pull together to have a great year.’’

First-year coach Shane Steichen has had conversations with Taylor.

“I’ll keep those private, but he’s here every single day,’’ he said. “We plan on him being here. As soon as he’s healthy, he will be back with the football team.’’

Until Taylor returns, the running game will revolve around veterans Zack Moss and Deon Jackson, rookies Evan Hull and Zavier Scott, and second-year back Jake Funk.

“Zack Moss is doing an incredible job,’’ Kelly said. “We’ve got some young guys in there who are really getting their chance to shine. Obviously we hope (Taylor) gets back out there soon.”

Every team adheres to a next-man-up approach in the NFL. When one player, even an All-Pro player, is out for whatever reason, and someone else steps in.

But it’s absurd to ignore the drop-off when Taylor is missing.

He had arguably the greatest season by a Colts’ running back in 2021 when he led the NFL with a franchise-record 1,811 rushing yards and added a league-best 2,171 yards from scrimmage. Taylor piled up 20 total touchdowns.

Despite his individual brilliance, the Colts finished 9-8 and failed to earn a playoff spot.

In his three seasons, Taylor ranks No. 4 in rushing yards (3,841), No. 3 in yards from scrimmage (4,643) and No. 4 in touchdowns (36).

In three seasons and 39 games, Moss has rushed 301 times for 1,282 yards. He was acquired in a November trade that sent Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills. In his final four games with Indy last season, Moss had 334 yards and one TD on 69 attempts (4.8 per carry). He saved his best for last: 114 yards and one TD on 18 carries in the Colts’ week 18 loss to Houston.

Jackson, meanwhile, has 267 yards in 25 games. The Colts signed him as an undrafted rookie in May 2021.

About the QBs

The roles were reversed on Friday. After Minshew handled all of the first-team reps during the Colts’ first camp practice Wednesday, it was Richardson’s turn. He took all 15 reps on a day the offense focused on the RPO chapter of the playbook. Minshew ran the No. 2 offense.

Richardson was 3-for-3 passing in team drills, but the highlight came during 7-on-7 work. He scrambled to his left to escape “pressure,’’ pulled up and flicked a 50-60-yard pass that Alec Pierce gathered in for a touchdown.

“Big plays come off scramble plays,’’ Steichen said.

Downs finally healthy

Josh Downs is already flashing his play-making talents. The third-round draft pick’s connection with Richardson probably is enhanced by being Richardson’s roommate during camp.

“We’re cool,’’ he said. “He’s my roommate right now for camp, so every night we talk a little bit about practice and things we are going to do tomorrow. I like having him as my roommate because I can tell him, ‘I’ll be open whenever and throw me the ball.’’’

Also, Downs has regained his health. He missed much of the Colts’ offseason work after aggravating a knee injury during rookie minicamp. It was an injury he had been dealing with since the first day of his final season at North Carolina.

“It was lingering around, so I had to get that dealt with,’’ Downs said.

So, surgery, or at least some type of procedure, was required?

“That’s between me and the team,’’ he said. “Issue’s taken care of.’’

Medical update

Defensive end Samson Ebukam missed Friday’s work with a hamstring issue. Rookie cornerback JuJu Brents missed his second straight practice, also with a hamstring injury.

This and that

The Colts are back on the practice field Saturday evening at 6. After players have Sunday off, they’ll have their first padded practice Monday at 10 a.m.

Dele Harding and Diego Ortiz have been added to the camp coaching staff as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.