Colts’ offense sputters in 24-10 loss to Ravens

Chuck Clark #36 of the Baltimore Ravens runs a fumble recovery run back for a 65-yard touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts could not get enough going on offense Sunday in a 24-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Two costly turnovers led to 14 of Baltimore’s points. The first came in the form of a first quarter Jonathan Taylor fumble that was returned by the Ravens’ Chuck Clark for a touchdown.

The second was a controversial interception by Baltimore’s Marcus Peters in which Rivers threw a pass up for grabs and receiver Marcus Johnson knocked the ball loose. Officials originally called the pass incomplete, but after a review, awarded the ball to the Ravens.

Rivers would end the game with 227 yards and an interception on 26 of 44 passing.

All 10 of Indianapolis’ points came in the first half. Indy’s sole touchdown was punched in by rookie Jonathan Taylor, who saw just six carries for 27 yards. Taylor’s role reduced dramatically after his fumble.

Defense continues to be the Colts’ strong suit. They held the Ravens — who entered Sunday averaging a league-high 178.7 rushing yards per game — to just 110 yards on the ground.

The unit forced and recovered a key second half fumble near the goal line as Baltimore aimed to score on first down from the 3-yard line. Al-Quadin Muhammad and Denico Autry each recorded one sack on Lamar Jackson, who completed 19 of 23 passes for 170 yards and added 58 yards and a TD with his legs.

Linebacker Darius Leonard did his part Sunday, racking up 15 total tackles, including one for a loss.

The 5-3 Colts visit Tennessee Thursday for a crucial AFC South battle with the 6-2 Titans.

This story will be updated.