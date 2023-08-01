INDIANAPOLIS — With 40 days until the brand-new Colts season, the organization offers a $40 ticket deal.

The deal will run for 40 hours starting Tuesday. Fans who visit the Colts website in the single game tickets section or Ticketmaster before Wed., Aug. 2 at 11:59 p.m. may purchase $40 tickets to 2023 home games in select inventory while supplies last.

This season, the Colts’ 17-game schedule at Lucas Oil Stadium includes nine regular season home games and one home preseason game.

Along with annual home matchups against AFC South division opponents, the Colts will host Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Las Vegas, the Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans, and Tampa Bay this season.