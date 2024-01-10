INDIANAPOLIS – There’ll be a brief decompression period, then it’s back to work.

The unsatisfactory end to 2023 quickly gives way to an encouraging 2024.

Shane Steichen began meeting with his players on Monday. That was followed by meetings with his coaching staff and general manager Chris Ballard.

There’s little time for the Indianapolis Colts to reflect on what might have been.

“We’ll all look at the roster, myself and Chris,’’ Steichen said Monday. “We’ll sit down, evaluate the roster, needs, obviously there are free agents out there, guys we’ve got to re-sign or however it goes.

“There’s a lot that goes into it.’’

Steichen believes the Colts are “right there, and you can see it by the way our guys fought.’’

From 3-5 to 9-7 and within a converted fourth-and-1 against Houston to be within arm’s reach of the AFC South title.

“We’ve got to be all over it,’’ Steichen said. “But . . . I think we’re right on the cusp of something really special here.’’

Roster fluidity is part of the business in the NFL. The Colts had 17 new faces on their opening-day roster in September, including 10 rookies.

More change looms.

Ballard, Steichen and the personnel staff must prioritize a significant list of players who become unrestricted free agents on March 13.

Ballard also must determine whether to offer Zaire Franklin, the heart and soul of his defense, an extension. The veteran linebacker signed a three-year, $10 million extension in 2020 that reflected his role as a top-end special teams player who also was earning a stronger role on defense.

The 2018 seventh-round pick has outperformed the contract.

Franklin set the franchise record with 166 tackles in 2022, his first year as a full-time starter. He bumped that to 179 this season, just four behind the league-leading total of Seattle’s Bobby Wagner.

His $3.3 million-per-year average ranked No. 42 among linebackers in 2023 and even trailed teammate E.J. Speed ($4 million).

“Look, I appreciated the Colts organization and I know that they’ll appreciate me, too,’’ Franklin said. “I just plant seeds and I just have faith that God’s going to bring rain.

“I feel like all I’ve been doing is planting seeds and I’m just waiting on the rain.’’

A look at some of the more prominent free-agents-to-be:

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

*Age: 26.

*2023 cap hit: $3.9 million

*2023 recap: 109 receptions, 1,152 yards – both career highs – and four TDs; at least 11 targets in nine games and at least eight receptions 10 times; missed the week 16 loss at Atlanta with a concussion.

*Comment: We lead off with Pittman because the 2020 second-round pick is in the final year of his rookie contract. But we see no scenario in which the Colts allow their unquestioned go-to receiver to reach the open market.

Pittman is everything Ballard covets in a player: tough, committed, productive.

The team either affixes the franchise tag (roughly $21.7 million) to Pittman or signs him to a long-term team that reflects the market and his value to the franchise. That figures to be in the $22-25 million-per-year neighborhood.

*Pittman: “I’ve loved my four years here, but I wouldn’t be doing my due diligence if I didn’t explore every option and find the best fit.’’

CB Kenny Moore II

*Age: 28.

*2023 cap hit: $8.2 million

*2023 recap: 16 starts and a career-high 1,088 defensive snaps, one fewer than Franklin’s high for a defender; 93 tackles, including a career-high eight for a loss; three interceptions, including two returned for TDs vs. Carolina; six passes defended.

*Comment: It’s hard to measure Moore’s impact on a secondary that was young, inexperienced and always in flux. In a word: huge. He enjoyed a bounce-back year 2 in Gus Bradley’s scheme and should be considered a priority to re-sign.

*Moore: “I’m just going to kick my feet up for a little bit and then get back to work. I’m not going to worry about it at all. The cards will fall where they’re supposed to. I’ll be in the spot I’m suppose to.’’

Moore, a native of Valdosta, Ga., considers Indy his home away from home.

“I obviously want to be here. Whenever I’m throwing up the hearts, throwing up the hands, I’m doing that for this city.’’

QB Gardner Minshew II

*Age: 27.

*2023 cap hit: $3.5 million (earned $5.5 million with incentives).

*2023 recap: Started 13 games after Anthony Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery after week 5; set career highs in wins (7), completions (305), attempts (490), yards (3,305) and rushing TDs (three). Also accounted for 14 of the Colts’ 22 turnovers (nine interceptions, five lost fumbles).

*Comment: This is a tough one to project. Minshew might want to sign with a team that offers him a better opportunity to start. Of course, it’s worth noting he pretty much was as advertised this season, which means some good and some bad. He has a 15-22 record as a starter.

Minshew’s return could hinge on his asking price. It’s doubtful he’ll re-sign for a similar deal – one-year, $3.5 million with incentives – especially if the dearth of proven backup QBs drives up the market.

*Minshew: “I love it here, man. I love Shane and I think I’ve been pretty on record about every week talking about that relationship. I love our room, love Anthony and what we have going. But who knows how this free agency thing works? A lot of times you’re not really calling the shots as much as you’d like to think you are.’’

DT Grover Stewart

*Age: 30.

*2023 cap hit: $7.8 million.

*2023 recap: Started 11 games; missed six games after being suspended by NFL for violating its performance-enhancing substances policy; finished with 41 tackles, including five for a loss, and eight quarterback hits.

*Comment: If it’s our call, we re-sign Stewart. The run defense wasn’t up to snuff this season – No. 24 in yards per game (123.8), No. 10 in yards per attempt (4.1) – and it was atrocious without him. The defense allowed averages of 153 yards per game and 4.7 per attempt during Stewart’s six-game suspension. Besides, Stewart and DeForest Buckner form one of the NFL’s top tackle tandems.

How much do the Colts value him? He’s in the final year of a three-year, $30.75 million extension. The 2017 fourth-round pick wants to return for an eighth season.

*Stewart: “They know how I feel.’’

P Rigoberto Sanchez

*Age: 29.

*2023 cap hit: $2.9 million.

*2023 recap: Enjoyed a solid bounce-back season after missing 2022 with a torn Achilles; averaged a career-best 48.3 yards per kick, including a net of 42.8; continued to be one of the NFL’s most efficient punters with 21 punts downed inside the 20 and zero touchbacks; in his last two seasons (2021, ’23), has had 45 punts downed inside the 20 against just one touchback.

*Comment: With so many personnel matters on the table, this shouldn’t be one of them. Give Sanchez a multi-year deal that reflects the market – roughly $3 million per year – and move on to issues that will be more complicated. That’s what Ballard did when he signed Matt Gay to a four-year, $22.5 million free-agent contract last offseason. In the grand scheme of the roster budget, signing quality kickers/punters shouldn’t be that difficult.

S Julian Blackmon

*Age: 25.

*2023 cap hit: $2.97 million.

*2023 recap: Started the first 15 games before being placed on IR with a shoulder injury; posted career highs with a team-high four interceptions and 88 tackles.

*Comment: Could be another priority – if the price is right, that is because of the overall erratic play at the position this season. Blackmon’s injury history can’t be ignored. Along with the shoulder injury in December, he missed 10 games in ’21 with a torn Achilles and three in ’22 with an ankle injury.

But when Blackmon’s on the field, the defense is better. Period.

DL Tyquan Lewis

*Age: 28.

*2023 cap hit: $2 million.

*2023 recap: Appeared in 17 games after missing the final nine games of ’22 with a ruptured patellar tendon; posted 25 tackles, including nine for a loss, to go along with 4 sacks and 13 quarterback hits.

*Comment: Again, if the price is right, bring him back for a seventh season. The 2018 second-round pick made a full recovery from a second torn patellar in two seasons and was an invaluable component in Bradley’s d-line rotation. Those players are hard to find.

RB Zack Moss

*Age: 26.

*2023 cap hit: $1.2 million.

*2023 recap: Enjoyed the best season of his four-year career with a team-high 794 yards and five TDs; had career-best 165 yards and two TDs in the week 5 win over the Titans and was instrumental in the week 3 overtime win at Baltimore with 122 yards; missed three games with a forearm injury.

*Comment: Moss gave the running game life whenever Jonathan Taylor missed time with contract/rehab/injury issues. But he’ll probably find a more lucrative deal on the free-agent market.

He’s earned whatever he gets.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.