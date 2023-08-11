INDIANAPOLIS — McDonald’s of Greater Indiana is helping fans celebrate Indianapolis Colts football all season long with their new McDonald’s exclusive offer.

After every Colts game this year, fans can score a buy-one-get-one-free Big Mac deal if the Colts make a field goal. If the Colts split the uprights in any game this year, the offer becomes available the day after the game exclusively in the McDonald’s mobile app.

Photo by McDonald’s

The offer starts Saturday when the Colts play their first pre-season game against the Buffalo Bills.

If you’re looking for new meals for game day, fans can celebrate with the exclusive Colts Bundle Box that features two Big Mac Sandwiches, an order of 20-piece McNuggets, and two Medium Fries.

The meal is served in a custom, Colts-themed box and is available at all participating restaurants starting on Aug. 22. It will be available seven days a week until the season ends or while supplies last.

Photo by McDonald’s

The Colts Bundle Box is available in the McDonald’s mobile app or at any participating McDonald’s restaurant. The big mac deal is only available in the McDonald’s app the day following any Colts home or away game if the team makes a field goal.