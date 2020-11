NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 12: DeForest Buckner #99 of the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on November 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts announced Wednesday that defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

We have placed DT DeForest Buckner on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. pic.twitter.com/EjwpYyMdsw — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 25, 2020

This story will be updated.