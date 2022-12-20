INDIANAPOLIS – As expected, Jonathan Taylor’s season is over.

The Indianapolis Colts have placed their cornerstone running back on the injured reserve list.

It was one of several moves by the team. It also signed running back Jordan Wilkins to the active roster from the practice squad, signed linebacker Cameron McGrone off New England’s practice squad and waived defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo.

The Colts signed running back Aaron Shampklin and tight end Dominique Dafney to the practice squad.

Taylor’s situation demands the most attention.

The NFL’s reigning rushing champion – a franchise-record 1,811 yards in 2021 – suffered a high sprain to his right ankle in Saturday’s loss at Minnesota. It’s the same ankle and same injury that’s bothered him much of the season. He missed three games with the ankle issue and turf toe.

Now, Taylor’s third season is over.

Even in the unlikely event Taylor could have rehabbed and returned for perhaps the Jan. 1 road test against the New York Giants or the Jan. 8 season finale against Houston at Lucas Oil Stadium, it would have made no sense.

Shutting down their best offensive player was the most prudent decision.

“We’ll do whatever is in the best interest of JT and his health, and that’s for every player,’’ interim head coach Jeff Saturday said early in the week. “It doesn’t matter who it is or what time of year it is.

“It’s whatever is the best for those guys.’’

Taylor authored arguably the most dynamic season by a running back in Colts history last season. His 1,811 rushing yards were 552 more than runner-up Nick Chubb of Cleveland, and he complemented that with 18 rushing touchdowns and 20 total TDs.

The injuries limited him to 861 yards and four TDs.

“It’s frustrating . . . to have the season that he’s had, but really frustrating to all of us,’’ playcaller Parks Frazier said Tuesday. “I think we’ve all been disappointed in a lot of ways of how the season’s gone.’’

With Taylor out, the Colts will rely on a backs-by-committee approach involving Wilkins, Deon Jackson and Zack Moss.

