Colts place Kemoko Turay, 2 others on PUP

Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons throws the ball under pressure from Kemoko Turay #57 of the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts made several roster moves on what is the first day of training camp.

Defensive end Kemoko Turay, tight end Mo Alie-Cox and defensive end Jegs Jegede have been placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. All will continue to count against the 90-player camp roster. Any of the PUP players can be added to active roster at any time.

Tight end Matt Lengel was released.

No details were provided on the reason the three players were placed on PUP. However, Turay was placed on IR after suffering a broken ankle in the Colts’ week 5 win at Kansas City. Also, Alie-Cox played the final portion of last season with a broken thumb.

The team is expecting major contributions from Turay. The 2018 second-round draft pick is viewed as a viable pass-rush threat opposite Justin Houston. Turay produced 4 sacks as a rookie and had 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hits last season before suffering the ankle injury.

Alie-Cox is in the mix at tight end. Along with being a solid blocker, he has flashed receiving skills with 15 catches, 226 yards and two touchdowns in 25 games.

Veterans began reporting to the Farm Bureau Football Center Tuesday, but the first five days of camp consist of COVID-19 testing.

