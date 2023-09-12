INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts addressed their deficient running backs room by staying in-house.

The team placed Evan Hull on the injured reserve list after the rookie running back suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s loss to Jacksonville and replaced him by elevating Jake Funk to the active roster from the practice squad.

Hull must miss at least four games, but the team anticipates him returning.

The Colts also rearranged their practice squad by signing guard Ike Boettger, center Jack Anderson, running back Tyler Goodson and tight end Jordan Murray, and releasing running back Jason Huntley, tight end Johnny Lumpkin and wide receiver Mike Strachan.

The running game was an issue heading into the season and remained a concern in the loss to the Jaguars.

Jonathan Taylor remains on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) and must miss at least the next three games. He’s still rehabilitating an injury to his right ankle, and ESPN reported the NFL’s 2021 rushing champion has been leaving the complex each day following his rehab routine.

Taylor’s future with the team is uncertain. He could be added to the active list once he passes a physical and has missed the required four games, or it’s conceivable the Colts still will find a trade partner for their disgruntled star back.

His main backup, Zack Moss, missed the opener while still recovering from a broken right forearm.

Moss might be ready for Sunday’s game at Houston, which would boost the ground game which finished with 65 yards on 26 attempts against Jacksonville.

Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson led the Colts with 40 yards and one touchdown on 10 attempts. Deon Jackson, Funk and Hull combined for 25 yards on 16 attempts. Jackson topped the group with 14 yards on 13 carries, and lost a pair of fumbles.

