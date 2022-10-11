INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts’ receivers’ room has taken a temporary hit.

Ashton Dulin, who’s fourth on the team with 12 catches and 168 yards, has been placed on the injured reserve list with a foot injury. The team is optimistic he’ll return in four weeks, which is the required time for a player placed on IR, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Dulin also is one of the team’s better special teams performers. He suffered the foot injury in last Thursday’s overtime win at Denver.

The Colts filled Dulin’s spot on the active roster by signing defensive tackle Chris Williams from the practice squad.

They also signed veteran offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe to the practice squad. The 6-8, 330-pounder has appeared in 93 career games with 17 starts while spending time with Dallas, Buffalo, Washington, New Orleans, the St. Louis Rams and the Colts.

Nsekhe signed with the Colts in 2012 as an undrafted rookie. He was waived and signed with the Rams.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.