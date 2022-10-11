INDIANAPOLIS — Instead of their usual blue and white uniforms for gameday, several Indianapolis Colts players, cheerleaders and even “Blue” tried out some new costumes to support a good cause Tuesday night.

The team held their annual “Colts Heroes Fashion Show”, where they walk the runway in costume to support young people battling cancer and other life-threatening illnesses as part of the Crucial Catch Initiative.

The players weren’t alone, joining them in costume were more than 20 costumed kids from A Kid Again. Players walked the runway with the kids to provide some lasting memories.

A Kid Again is a national organization with a mission to foster hope, happiness and healing for children with life-threatening health conditions and their families.

Some players even had their own themes, such as Rodney Thomas II (Colts safety) and Wesley French (Colts offensive lineman) dressing as Olaf and Hans from “Frozen”, to escort a young girl dressed as Princess Elsa down the runway.

Zaire Franklin, Colts linebacker and for the night, Black Panther, found inspiration among the kids that took part.

“We deal with so many problems that feel like it’s the biggest thing in the world, and you see these kids who are really going through tough battles, so just anything you can do to brighten their day, make them happy, and give them more hope just means a lot to them, and it puts a lot of things in perspective that’s for sure,” said Franklin.

“Meeting these little boys and little girls just gives you a real idea of what perseverance means and like I said it just kind of inspires you to push through everything you’ve got going on and honestly just appreciate everything that you have.”

“We understand that it is very important to make a memory together, and for the families that we’re serving sometimes they don’t get to make a lot of memories because they’re in the hospital and they can’t go out,” said Katie Pappas, executive director of A Kid Again in Indiana. “So to have an opportunity like this to partner with the colts and make a tremendous memory together is really powerful.”

Other heroes making an appearance on the runway included Iron Man (Desmond Patmon, wide receiver), Thor (Alec Pierce, wide receiver) and Captain America (Michael Pittman Jr., wide receiver).

“Just walking down the runway, seeing the smile on the kids faces, just being able to spend some time with them, brighten up their day, anytime you get the chance to do that with these kids man it just, getting the chance to put that smile on their face it just makes everything better in the world,” Franklin added.