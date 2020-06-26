Colts’ PR staff earn award from Pro Football Writers of America

INDIANAPOLIS – For the second time in as many days, the Pro Football Writers of America has given praise to a segment of the Indianapolis Colts.

The team’s public relations staff is recipient of the Pete Rozelle Award. The award recognizes a “public relations staff that consistently strives for excellence in its dealings and relationship with the media.’’

Thursday, the PFWA selected general manager Chris Ballard for the Jack Horrigan Award, which recognizes a league or team official who aids pro football writers in doing their job.

The award by the Colts’ PR staff is its first since 1996 when Craig Kelley led the department.

The honored staff consists of Steve Campbell (vice president of communications), Matt Conti (director of football communications), Christian Edwards (assistant director of communications), Pam Humphrey (communications coordinator), Hayden Clark (communications assistant), Kaila Lewis (departing intern) and Liz Laux (new intern).

Obviously, the PR staff is considered an elite collection on the NFL landscape.

It has been receptive to making players as accessible as possible during the season and ensured the league’s weekly access guidelines are followed. The latter sounds like a given, but access issues routinely crop up with more than a few players across the NFL.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Colts and all teams to hold their offseason program on a virtual platform, which played havoc with the media’s normal access to players and coaches.

However, the PR staff coordinated weekly access with players, coach Frank Reich, coordinators Nick Sirianni and Matt Eberflus and several assistants. The normal schedule involved two players twice a week and regular access to Reich.

Again, that wasn’t the case with several teams.

