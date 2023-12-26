INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are placing safety Julian Blackmon on injured reserve after suffering a shoulder injury while playing against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Blackmon has started in all 15 games for the Colts this season and has racked up 88 total tackles, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries this season.

Blackmon was drafted by the Colts in the third round of the NFL Draft in 2020 and has been a consistent starter for the Colts since joining the team — starting in 46 of 50 games between 2020 and 2023.

Blackmon cannot return from IR for at least four weeks, meaning Blackmon’s only chance to play again this season would be if the Colts make a deep playoff run.

In help shore up the backfield in Blackmon’s absence, the Colts signed safety Henry Black off the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad. Black is re-joining the Colts, spending the first seven weeks of the season on the Colts’ practice squad along with spending most of last season on the Colts’ practice squad.

Black has played in a total of 25 games and has registered 27 total tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles.