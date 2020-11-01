Colts put up season-high 41 points in win over Lions

Nyheim Hines #21 of the Indianapolis Colts dives into the endzone for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Ford Field on November 01, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts put up a season-high 41 points in Detroit Sunday as they defeated the Lions 41-21.

Philip Rivers picked up where he left off before the bye with another sharp performance. The 38-year-old completed 23 of 33 passes for 262 yards and 3 touchdowns. Running back Nyheim Hines was on the receiving end of two of those scores, including an impressive catch-and-run that ended with a spin and dive into the endzone. Hines led the team in receiving with 3 receptions for 54 yards.

Genuinely curious if Reich likes this kind of celebration. Seems a little risky, maybe. #Colts pic.twitter.com/w20DOo8Ds4 — Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) November 1, 2020

While the passing game was clicking, the Colts again struggled to open up rushing lanes on the ground. Indianapolis finished with 119 rushing yards on 39 carries, which is just 3.1 yards per attempt. Interestingly enough, Jordan Wilkins had nearly twice as many carries as Jonathan Taylor with 20 attempts to the rookie’s 11. Wilkins was the only Colt to find success on the ground with 89 yards and a touchdown followed by a 2-point conversion.

Matt Eberflus’ defense harassed quarterback Matthew Stafford all game long. The Colts notched six sacks on the day, including 2 sacks each by Tyquan Lewis and Denico Autry. A fourth quarter pick-six by cornerback Kenny Moore put the game out of the Lions’ reach.

Seriously. This end has been good for Indy. Kenny Moore with the pick six. #Colts pic.twitter.com/gJmAAu8KC0 — Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) November 1, 2020

All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard was a force in his return from a going injury that cost him two games. Leonard tallied a team-high 9 total tackles and a sack-fumble that was recovered by defensive end Justin Houston.

Veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton left the game with a groin injury and did not return. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin was unable to finish the game after taking a hard hit to the head/neck area late in the fourth quarter. It’s not clear how serious either injury is.

Next week, the 5-2 Baltimore Ravens come to Indy as they try to bounce back from a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Then, the Colts travel to Tennessee for a Thursday night matchup with the Titans, who slipped to 5-2 Sunday with a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.