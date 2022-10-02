INDIANAPOLIS – The Titans beat the Colts 24-17 in a critical division game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The setback is the Colts fourth straight loss to their bitter rivals from the AFC South and drops them to 1-2-1 on the season ahead of a short week.

The Colts trailed by three touchdowns midway through the second quarter, but rallied to within a score.

They appeared to be driving for the tying score in the fourth quarter, but Jonathan Taylor fumbled on third and short. They had a chance for points again, but former Colts’ defensive lineman Denico Autry sacked Matt Ryan and then Chase McLaughlin missed a 51-yard field goal.

Tennessee (2-2) picked up a first down to drain the clock and secure the win.

The Titans jumped out to a 14-0 lead. Ryan fumbled for the eighth time this season on the Colts’ opening possession. Tennessee turned the turnover into a Ryan Tannehill to Robert Woods seven-yard touchdown.

After a Colts’ three-and-out, the Titans scored again on a Derrick Henry 19-yard touchdown run.

The team swapped field goals before Tennessee found the end zone again. Teair Tart tipped and intercepted a Ryan pass. Tannehill took advantage of the takeaway again, finding Chigoziem Okonkwo for an eight-yard touchdown to make it 24-3.

The Colts scored before the end of the half on a Ryan to Mo Alie-Cox 14-yard touchdown to make it 24-10 at halftime.

Ryan and Alie-Cox connected for a second score midway through the third quarter to make it a one-score game, but that’s as close as they would get.

Shaquille Leonard made his season debut after missing the first three games with offseason bank surgery, but left in the second quarter after suffering a concussion. Leonard collided with teammate Zaire Franklin on Okonkwo’s touchdown catch.

The Colts now turn their attention to a short week of preparation for the Broncos on Thursday Night Football.