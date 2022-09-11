INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts rallied from a 17-point deficit to tie the Texans 20-20 on Sunday afternoon and extend their winless streak in season openers to nine games.

Rodrigo Blankenship missed a 42-field goal in overtime that would have given the Colts their first week one win since 2013.

The Colts trailed 20-3 when they began to chip away at the Houston lead. Blankenship kicked a 27-yard field goal to cut it to 20-6.

The Indy defense then got its first takeaway when E.J. Speed drilled Texans’ quarterback Davis Mills forcing the ball loose. DeForest Buckner recovered at the Houston 20.

Jonathan Taylor turned the takeaway into points with a two-yard touchdown run four plays later to make it a 20-13 game.

The Colts tied the game on a Matt Ryan to Michael Pittman Jr. 15-yard touchdown on the first play after the two-minute warning.

Ryan finished 32 of 50 for 352 yards and one touchdown and one interception in his Indy debut.

The Colts appeared to be in control of the game early. They capped off their second possession of the game with a 45-yard Blankenship field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

Indy was on the verge of going up 10-0 when Alex Pierce dropped a pass in the end zone. The Colts went for it on fourth down, but Nyheim Hines was stuffed in the backfield out of the wildcat formation.

The Texans marched right down the field, tying the game at 3, then took the lead on a Mills to O.J. Howard 16-yard touchdown after former Colts’ draft pick Jerry Hughes picked off Ryan.

Mills and Howard connected again for a 22-yard score in the third quarter to give Houston its biggest lead.

The Colts will stay on the road for another divisional game next week when they visit the Jaguars at 1:00 p.m. on CBS4.