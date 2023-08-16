WESTFIELD, Ind. — Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is no longer with the team or in Indianapolis due to a personal matter in what the team is calling an excused absence.

According to previous reporting from FOX59/CBS4’s Mike Chappell, the star running back returned to Indianapolis on Monday to continue rehab on his right ankle.

However, the Colts confirmed Wednesday that Taylor did not stay long due to a personal matter arising. The absence, the team said, is excused.

A full statement from the Colts can be read below:

“Jonathan Taylor returned to Indianapolis to continue his rehab, however he had a personal matter arise. He is not currently with the team and his absence is excused.” Indianapolis Colts

During a Tuesday interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said that the reason Taylor was not yet back with the team at training camp is that physically he is not ready.

After Tuesday’s practice, Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen said more of the same thing in regard to Taylor’s absence.

“He’s rehabbing,” Steichen said. “Going forward, he’s rehabbing and I’m not going to get into specifics. Like I said last week, once he’s out here, he’ll be out here.”

Steichen also confirmed that Taylor had returned Monday after handling his rehab process away from the team last week. Now, he is again away from the team.

The Colts haven’t been expansive whenever Taylor’s name is mentioned recently, Mike Chappell reported this week. The disgruntled running back was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list when camp opened in late July.

The NFL’s 2021 rushing champion is in the final year of his rookie contract and is due a base salary of $4.3 million in 2023-24.