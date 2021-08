INDIANAPOLIS — In a wave of cuts, the Indianapolis Colts reduced its roster to 53 players Tuesday to abide by the 4 p.m. deadline.

The following moves were made by the team:

Any player that is released with less than four accredited seasons will be subject to waivers.



The waiver priority remains the original draft order, meaning teams such as the Jaguars, Jets and Texans have first chance to collect some developmental talent during this busy week. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 31, 2021

This story will be updated.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow the Colts Blue Zone on Twitter at @ColtsBlueZone.