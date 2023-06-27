INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023 Indianapolis Colts training camp will kick off on July 26 at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield and conclude with two joint practices with the Chicago Bears in mid-August.

The Colts released the training camp schedule in full on Tuesday, which offers fans a chance to attend a practice for free and get a glimpse of their favorite players.

While attending is free, tickets still must be obtained for each day training camp that is open to the public.

“For the fifth year, the Colts will kick off our football season at Colts Training Camp at Grand Park, and we are excited to be returning to our second home in Westfield,” said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. “Mayor Cook, the Grand Park staff and the entire Westfield community have been incredible hosts for our team and our fans, and we look forward to another successful run at Grand Park.”

As in the past, activities and events will be held during training camp giving families and fans more access and entertainment. These activities include Colts Play 60 Field, which features football drills and punt returns. Colts in Motion will also provide an interactive traveling experience.

Photo opportunities with the team mascot “Blue” and the Colts cheerleaders are just some of the many other activities featured.

The 2023 Colts training camp schedule is as follows:

July 26, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m

July 2, 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. (Kids Day)

July 29, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

July 31, 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

August 1, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (Salute to Service)

August 3, 9 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. (Youth Sports Day)

August 5, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

August 6, 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. (Give Back Sunday)

August 8, 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

August 10, 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. (Fan Appreciation) Get Tickets

August 15, 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

August 16, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m (Joint Practice with Chicago Bears)

August 17, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m (Joint Practice with Chicago Bears)

All sessions of the training camp are held at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, just 15 miles north of Indianapolis.

To obtain tickets and see more information, go the Colts website by clicking here.