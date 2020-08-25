Colts Rewind: Go back in time to some of Indy’s greatest victories

INDIANAPOLIS — With the preseason canceled, we have to wait until September 13 for the official start of the 2020 Colts season.

In the meantime, join us in reliving some of the best Colts moments of the last two decades. FOX59 and our sister station CBS4 will air three classic Colts games over the next two weekends.

Here’s the schedule:

Sunday, August 30 at 3 p.m. on CBS4 — 2009 Colts vs. Patriots on Sunday night

Bill Belichick’s stunning gamble failed, and Peyton Manning took advantage by throwing a one-yard touchdown pass with 13 seconds left that rallied the unbeaten Indianapolis Colts over the New England Patriots, 35-34.

Saturday, September 5 at 7 p.m. on FOX59 — 2007 Super Bowl win over the Bears

Chicago’s Devin Hester returned the opening kick of Super Bowl XLI for a touchdown, but Indy bounced back to win 29-17 in our first

Sunday, September 6 at noon on CBS4 — 2003 comeback at Tampa

Mike Vanderjagt’s 29-yard field goal with 3:47 remaining in overtime capped one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history and gave the Indianapolis Colts a 38-35 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.