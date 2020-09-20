Colts’ Rock Ya-Sin inactive with illness

Rock Ya-Sin #34 of the Indianapolis Colts against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts’ secondary took a hit before taking the field against the Minnesota Vikings.

Starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin was a surprise pre-game inactive due to an unspecified illness. He reported to Lucas Oil Stadium for the game, but developed a stomach issue and left the stadium. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report the stomach illness.

“Rock Ya-Sin has a stomach illness and is currently being evaluated at a local hospital,” the Colts said in a statement.

Losing Ya-Sin is a big blow to a Colts defense looking for a bounce-back game after giving up a 19-of-20 passing game to Jacksonville’s Gardner Minshew in last week’s season-opening loss.

With Ya-Sin out, the Colts likely start former Viking Xavier Rhodes and either Kenny Moore II or T.J. Carrie. The other healthy corner is rookie Isaiah Rodgers.

