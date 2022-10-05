INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will be without arguably their best player Thursday night at Denver.

All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out.

The NFL’s reigning rushing champion injured his right ankle in last Sunday’s loss to Tennessee. He watched Tuesday’s walkthrough with a protective boot on his ankle.

Taylor said the plan was for him to get extensive treatment on the ankle, then test it during pregame warm-ups. Obviously, the injury was deemed to significant, especially on a short week.

With Taylor out, the team is expected to elevate running back Phillip Lindsay to the active roster from the practice squad.

Thursday would be homecoming for Lindsay.

He attended Denver’s South High School and the University of Colorado before being signed by the Denver Broncos in 2018 as an undrafted rookie. Lindsay rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018.

The Colts also have ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/ back), defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (concussion) and safety Julian Blackmon (ankle).

