INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will be without three front-line players in Sunday’s early-season showdown with the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It remains to be seen if running back Jonathan Taylor makes his first appearance of the season.

Colts coach Shane Steichen ruled out left tackle Bernhard Raimann (concussion), defensive end Kwity Paye (concussion) and linebacker Shaquille Leonard (groin).

Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly cleared concussion protocol and will return to the starting lineup.

Taylor, who missed the first four games while on the reserve-physically unable to perform list, returned to practice this week but has yet to be added to the active roster. That move could be made later Friday or Saturday.

