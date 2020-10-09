Colts rule out LT Anthony Castonzo, LB Darius Leonard for Browns game

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 10: Anthony Castonzo #74 of the Indianapolis Colts runs off the field during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will be without two cornerstones when they meet the Browns in Cleveland Sunday.

Left tackle Anthony Castonzo and All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard have been ruled out of the game. Castonzo, an offensive line mainstay, suffered a rib injury last Sunday at Chicago while Leonard missed the second half of the game with groin injury.

Neither practiced this week.

The status of Anthony Walker won’t be known until Sunday. The starting inside linebacker suffered an ankle injury in Wednesday’s practice. He did not practice and was limited Friday.

The enormity of Castonzo’s loss can’t be overstated. He has started 136 of a possible 148 regular-season games since being selected in the first round of the 2011 draft. The Colts are 2-10 when he’s missed a game with an injury.

With Castonzo out, the offensive line’s streak of having started 22 consecutive games, including the playoffs, as a combination ends.

Le’Raven Clark will step in for Castonzo.

“Excited to see Le’Raven play,’’ Frank Reich said. “We think he’s going to play well.’’

This story will be updated.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.