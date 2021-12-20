Colts running back Jonathan Taylor makes 2022 Pro Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS — Jonathan Taylor has been named to his first Pro Bowl.

It figures to be the first of many honors for the Indianapolis Colts’ running back, and perhaps the least significant.

It also reinforces Carson Wentz’s appreciation for Taylor.

“JT’s still as good as it gets at that position in the league,’’ he said last week.

Taylor is the first Colts’ running back named to the Pro Bowl since Joe Addai in 2007, and again, that recognition could be overshadowed by others that undoubtedly loom.

He could become the first Colts’ first All-Pro running back since Edgerrin James in 2004 and has thrust himself into the MVP discussion. The last running back named MVP: Adrian Peterson in 2012.

If Taylor falls short in the MVP race, he’s a serious contender for Offensive Player of the Year.

The Pro Bowl recognition comes as Taylor is authoring one of the greatest seasons ever by a Colts’ running back.

He leads the NFL in rushing (1,518 yards), total yards from scrimmage (1,854), total touchdowns (19), rushing touchdowns (a franchise-record 17) and first downs (93). His 114 points are tied for 3rd in the league and most among non-kickers.

The Colts’ running game ranks 2nd in the NFL with 157 yards per game, and Taylor has been the relentless, explosive catalyst. He’s rushed for at least 100 yards in eight of his last 10 games and has tied Lenny Moore’s club record with a rushing TD in 11 consecutive games. He’s just the third player in NFL history with an 11-game streak within a season.

Coach Frank Reich considers a 125-yard rushing game “nice’’ and 150 yards “the gold standard.’’

With Taylor, the Colts have rushed for at least 200 yards in four of their last six games.

“I really think that’s what someone like JT does,’’ Reich said.

The NFL announced the first five Pro Bowl selections Monday. The entire roster will be announced Wednesday.

Taylor, who was the top vote-getting in the fan balloting (265,370), is joined by Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Rams wideout Cooper Kupp and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.