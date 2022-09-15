INDIANAPOLIS – It isn’t exactly status quo with Shaquille Leonard. Progress has been made.

But has there been enough for the Indianapolis Colts’ All-Pro linebacker to make his season debut Sunday at Jacksonville?

“We’re gonna find out,’’ Leonard said prior to Thursday’s practice. “We’ll find out soon.’’

Leonard is in the midst of his third week of full-team practices, and was a full participant in Wednesday’s full-pads work. He was held out of a full-pads practice last week.

Monday, Frank Reich said Leonard would have to “make progress from where we were last week’’ to have a chance to play against the Jaguars.

That box apparently has been checked off.

“I’m feeling better than last week,’’ said Leonard, who underwent back surgery in June. “Practicing pretty smooth. Just want to continue stacking the days.’’

What tells him things are better?

“Just the way that I’m moving around,’’ Leonard said. “Full pads felt smooth. After practice was just like a normal day for me. I wasn’t as sore as I was last week, so just keep going.’’

A determination on Leonard’s availability likely won’t be made until Friday.

“Same deal as last week,’’ he said. “Just continue to practice and make the right decision when the time is coming and leave it up to the coaches and training staff and myself whenever I feel like I can go.’’

Leonard traveled with the team to Houston and admitted it was difficult watching from the sideline as the Colts settled for a 20-20 tie.

“It’s very hard,’’ he said. “Just standing there and not being able to physically go out and help. Just got to make sure that I was dialed in, let the guys know exactly what I see, help them out in every form I possibly can and . . . keep the guys’ morale up.’’

Leonard dismissed the idea he should be extra motivated to return this week at Jacksonville. The Colts’ season ended in January with their 26-11 loss to the Jaguars.

“No. No,’’ he said. “In my mind this is just another game. All you hear is about Jacksonville last year, last year.

“It’s like talking about your ex-girlfriend when you’re with somebody new, you know what I mean? You’ve got to learn from your ex, make your life better, just continue to get better from there. Want to continue to get better in practice, then hit the game ready to rock and roll and hopefully come back home with a W.’’

