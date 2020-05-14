Colts sign 2 more draft picks

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts marked off two more of their draft picks.

The team has signed a pair of sixth-round picks to four-year rookie contracts: defensive tackle Robert Windsor and wideout Dezmon Patmon. Windsor’s deal is worth $3,469,024 with a $174,024 signing bonus while Patmon’s is valued at $3,424,412 with a $129,412 signing bonus.

Each player is expected to compete for backup roles this season.

Windsor appeared in 52 games with 26 starts at Penn State while Patmon started 12 of 43 games at Washington State.

Earlier, fifth-round pick Danny Pitner, an offensive lineman out of Ball State, and sixth-rounder Isaiah Rodgers, a cornerback out of UMass agreed to terms.

