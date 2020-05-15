Colts sign 3 more draft picks

CORVALLIS, OREGON – NOVEMBER 08: Jacob Eason #10 of the Washington Huskies reacts after throwing an interception in the second quarter against the Oregon State Beavers during their game at Reser Stadium on November 08, 2019 in Corvallis, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indianapolis Colts announced running back Jonathan Taylor, quarterback Jacob Eason and linebacker Jordan Glasgow have officially been signed.

As previously reported, here’s what they can anticipate from their contracts, according to overthecap.com. Each will receive a four-year contract:

RB Jonathan Taylor (round 2/41): $7,829,154 with a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

(round 2/41): $7,829,154 with a $3,253,928 signing bonus. QB Jacob Eason (round 4/122): $4,027,264 with a $732,264 signing bonus.

(round 4/122): $4,027,264 with a $732,264 signing bonus. LB Jordan Glasgow (round 6/213): $3,424,412 with a $129,412 signing bonus.

The rookie wage scale involves a descending slotting process that was put in place to limit the monstrous contracts being given to high draft picks and, in principle, funnel additional money to veterans.

Taylor was selected in the second round (41st overall) out of Wisconsin. Eason was picked in the fourth round (122nd overall) and played for Washington (2018-19) and Georgia (2016-17). Glasgow was selected in the sixth round (213th overall) out of Michigan.