Colts sign 6th-round pick Isaiah Rodgers

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s two down and seven to go with the Indianapolis Colts.

The team signed sixth-round pick Isaiah Rodgers Wednesday. The cornerback out of Massachusetts is due a four-year, $3,440,124 contract that includes a $145,124 signing bonus.

The Colts envision Rodgers stepping in and offering depth at the position. He also brings interesting special-teams skills. Rodgers set school records for kickoff returns (99) and kick return yards (2,338) while also returning a school-record three interceptions for touchdowns.

The first of the nine draft picks to sign was Ball State offensive lineman Danny Pitner.

