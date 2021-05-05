Colts sign athletic linebacker Malik Jefferson

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Malik Jefferson during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts added to their linebacker group Wednesday by bringing Malik Jefferson to Indianapolis.

Contract details were not initially available.

The 2018 third round pick has bounced around the league since the Cincinnati Bengals drafted him 78th overall. Jefferson spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns, as well as a brief stint in Tennessee.

Jefferson entered the league with promise after showing off his athleticism at the NFL Combine with a 4.52 40-yard dash, 27 bench reps and a 36-inch vertical jump at 6’2″, 236 pounds. But to this point, he’s proven to be a better athlete than football player with just 16 career tackles across 34 games.

If he makes the 53-man roster, Jefferson will provide depth to an already speedy Colts linebacker corps and contribute on special teams.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow the Colts Blue Zone on Twitter at @ColtsBluezone.