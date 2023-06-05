INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts signed a free agent wide receiver and waived a former Butler product to make room on the roster.

The Colts added Breshad Perriman, a former first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens. In an accompanying move, the team released wide receiver Tyler Adams.

Perriman broke into the league in 2015 after the Ravens selected him with the 26th overall pick of the NFL Draft out of UCF. He was with Baltimore from 2015 through 2017. The 6’2”, 215-pound receiver has also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019, 2021-22), Chicago Bears (2021), Detroit Lions (2021), New York Jets (2020), Cleveland Browns (2018) and Washington Commanders (2018).

He’s appeared in 80 games (25 starts) with career tallies of 145 receptions for 2,343 yards and 16 touchdowns. He had three starts in 2022, finishing with 9 receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown.

The Colts signed Adams as an undrafted free agent in May. He played for Butler in 2022, finishing with 39 receptions for 689 yards and five touchdowns. Before coming to Butler, Adams played in 15 games for Harvard from 2017 to 2021.