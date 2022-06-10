INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts added veteran depth at a pair of positions as they head into the down period of their offseason.

The team signed offensive tackle Jason Spriggs and defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. It also waived defensive end Cullen Wick.

Spriggs is a product of Elkhart, Concord High School and Indiana University. He’s appeared in 59 games with 10 starts during a six-year career that’s included stints with the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. He played in 15 games with one start last season with the Falcons.

Spriggs was a 2nd-round pick of the Packers in 2016.

Cox has started two games and appeared in 26 in five seasons with Buffalo, Cleveland and Carolina. He spent the past two seasons with the Bills. For his career, Cox has 30 tackles, including five for a loss, one-half sack, and one fumble recovery.

Cox spent last season on the Bills’ injured reserve list.

The Colts’ offseason work ended Thursday with their three-day veteran minicamp. They reconvene in late July at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield for training camp.

