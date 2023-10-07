INDIANAPOLIS – Jonathan Taylor got his wish: a massive extension.

The Indianapolis Colts and their star running back agreed Saturday on a three-year, $42 million extension that makes Taylor the NFL’s highest-paid running back.

The deal, which was reported by several national outlets, includes $26.5 million guaranteed and quickly followed the team adding Taylor to the active roster in time for Sunday’s meeting with the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

