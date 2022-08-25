WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts have made their decision – and it’ll be Rodrigo Blankenship as their kicker.

The Colts announced the release of Jake Verity Thursday morning while also making official the signing of punter Matt Haack.

A season-ending Achilles injury to Rigoberto Sanchez prompted the Colts to sign Haack, who played for the Buffalo Bills last year. In announcing Haack’s signing, the team also added news of Verity’s release.

The Colts brought in Verity to challenge Blankenship in training camp. And while the battled looked close initially, Blankenship pulled ahead as camp unfolded.

“Rod has been really consistent throughout the preseason and in games and in training camp,’’ special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone said Wednesday. “He’s done a good job, he really has. There hasn’t been a lot of variation on his kicks.

“He’s been consistent.’’

During practice, Blankenship converted 18-of-20 field goal attempts while Verity finished 17-of-20. Verity, who spent last season with the Baltimore Ravens, had the reputation of possessing the stronger leg, but it was Blankenship who performed better on longer attempts.

Blankenship was 4-of-5 on attempts of at least 50 yards while Verity was 2-of-5. He was wide right on his last two 50-plus-yard attempts at campus: 56 and 54 yarders.

Although neither kicker was overly-busy in the two preseason games, Blankenship avoided any mistakes. He converted a 24-yard field goal and a PAT at Buffalo. Verity converted 26- and 40-yard field goals and two PATs against Detroit, but pushed a PAT wide right against the Bills.

“I think Jake has talent,’’ Ventrone said. “He’s explosive and has hit a little bit lower of a percentage in practice.’’

Haack has appeared in 81 games while spending time with the Bills (2021) and Miami Dolphins (2017-20). He’s averaged 44.4 yards on 359 career punts with a 39.6 net average.

Last season with the Bills Haack averaged 42.9 gross and 37.6 net on 52 punts.