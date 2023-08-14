WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts restocked their safety room by adding a pair of veterans Monday.

The team signed Ronnie Harrison and Teez Tabor.

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (33) runs during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, January 01, 2023 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.) Seattle Seahawks safety Teez Tabor (39) gets set during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Seattle, WA. The Seahawks defeated the Jets 23-6. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

The 6’3″, 214-pound Harrison has appeared in 67 games with 45 starts during a five-year career that’s included stints with Jacksonville and Cleveland.

A 3rd-round pick of the Jaguars in 2018, Harrison has spent his last three seasons with the Browns. He started five of 16 games in Cleveland a year ago.

Tabor was a second-round pick of Detroit in 2017. He was with Chicago in 2021 and Seattle in 2022, appearing in 16 games with two starts.

Injuries have hampered the development of the Colts’ safeties, including their projected starters.

Julian Blackmon has missed extensive time with a hamstring injury while Rodney Thomas II missed practice time last week with a toe injury.

Along with signing the two safeties, the Colts waived running back Zavier Scott with an injury settlement and safety Aaron Maddox.

