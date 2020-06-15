Colts sign second-round WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. #6 of the USC Trojans makes a catch from quarterback Matt Fink #19 in the game against the Utah Utes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – And then there was one.

The Indianapolis Colts whittled their list of unsigned 2020 draft picks to one Monday by signing second-rounder Michael Pittman Jr. Under the NFL’s slotted rookie wage scale, the standout wideout from USC is due a four-year contract worth $8.6 million with a $3.8 million signing bonus.

The Colts anticipate immediate returns on their investment.

Coordinator Nick Sirianni spent countless hours evaluating game video of Pittman and came away impressed.

“Not only the target tapes, but the blocking tapes and the press tapes where (the football is) not always going to him,’’ he said. “I think that’s where we fell in love with this guy.

“Not only did he impress on his target tape – obviously 101 catches his senior year was very impressive – but it’s the other stuff he does. It’s the ‘Zach Pascal, Jack Doyle stuff’ he does. The toughness, the consistency.

“Obviously a great, phenomenal football player with the ball in his hands and when the ball is coming to him, but a lot of special qualities that he had that separated him from other wideouts that we evaluated when the ball wasn’t going to him.’’

At USC, the 6-4, 223-pound Pittman had 171 receptions, 2,519 yards and 19 touchdowns in 48 games. He was first-team All-Pac-12 last season on the strength of 101 receptions, 1,275 yards and 11 TDs.

Pittman bolsters a Colts’ receivers room headed by four-time Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton, Pascal and 2019 second-round pick Parris Campbell.

The lone unsigned draft pick is third-round safety Julian Blackmon.

