Colts sign TE Trey Burton, WR Marcus Johnson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts addressed two areas of need heading into Thursday’s NFL Draft.

Early Wednesday, the team re-signed wide receiver Marcus Johnson. Later, they signed free-agent tight end Trey Burton. Both agreed to one-year contracts.

Burton, 28, has appeared in 85 games with 26 starts during a six-year career that has involved stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears. The 6-2, 238-pounder has 131 receptions for 1,282 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Burton relocated from Philadelphia to Chicago in 2018 with a four-year, $32 million contract. He had 54 catches for 569 yards and six TDs that season, but was limited to eight games and five starts by injuries in ’19. He underwent hip surgery in the offseason and was waived earlier this week.

Burton’s latest relocation reunites him with Frank Reich, who was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator in 2016-17. He initially signed with the Eagles as an undrafted rookie in 2014.

The addition of Burton reinforces a Colts’ tight end position that needed it. The projected starters are 2017 Pro Bowler Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox. Eric Ebron, a 2018 Pro Bowl selection, was not re-signed and signed with Pittsburgh.

Johnson, meanwhile, returns after catching 17 passes for 277 yards and two TDs last season. In the Colts’ loss at Tampa Bay, he had three catches for 105 yards and one TD.

