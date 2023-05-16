INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts kept chipping away at their historic draft class by signing Josh Downs Tuesday afternoon.

The third-round wide receiver out of North Carolina is due a four-year, $5.594 million contract that includes a $1.069 million signing bonus.

Downs is the eighth member of the Colts’ 12-player contract to sign his rookie deal. It was the most draft picks the team has had since the NFL went to a seven-round draft in 1994.

The 5-10, 175-pound Downs could make immediate contributions. He can line up outside, but probably will be allowed to work more out of the slot as a rookie.

“I do think he has the ability to sort of play in or out and have success,’’ offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said last week, adding Downs is a “sure-handed receiver, a guy that can get open versus tight man coverage.

“We’re always looking for in this league, I kind of call it mismatch or matchup players. If it’s one-on-one, can you get open? Can you win that matchup? We think Josh is going to have the opportunity to do that a little bit.

“I think he’s going to be a really productive part of our offense and I think the role that he carves out for himself will kind of define itself over this season, over training camp.’’

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs runs during a rookie camp at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Indianapolis, Friday, May 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Still unsigned: first-round quarterback Anthony Richardson, second-round cornerback JuJu Brents, fourth-round tackle Blake Freeland and fourth-round defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore.

