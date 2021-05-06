Colts sign top picks Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, 8 others

Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye reacts after sacking Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

INDIANAPOLIS – With rookie minicamp looming, the Indianapolis Colts signed a slew of rookies, including its top two draft picks.

The team announced Thursday it signed five of its seven draft picks and five undrafted free agents. It also waived cornerback Will Sunderland.

The Colts’ three-day minicamp opens Friday. Even though that portion of the offseason work is voluntary and the NFLPA is urging its membership to avoid all voluntary work at team facilities, general manager Chris Ballard is anticipating heavy attendance.

“Yes, the rookies will be there,’’ he said Saturday.

Thursday’s signings included five draft picks: Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye (round 1), Vanderbilt defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (round 2), Florida safety Shawn Davis (round 5), wide receiver Mike Strachan (round 7) and Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries (round 7).

The Colts also signed five undrafted rookies: Texas wide receiver Tarik Black, Liberty linebacker Anthony Butler, Duke running back Deon Jackson, BYU linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi and USC wide receiver Tyler Vaughns.

The contracts for the draft picks essentially are determined by the NFL’s rookie wage scale. The value of the four-year deals; Paye’s includes a fifth-year option as a first-round draft pick:

Paye: $13,644,862, $7.28 million signing bonus.

$13,644,862, $7.28 million signing bonus. Odeyingbo: $6,177,534, $1.85 million signing bonus.

$6,177,534, $1.85 million signing bonus. Davis: $3,787,336, $307,336 signing bonus.

$3,787,336, $307,336 signing bonus. Strachan: $3,594,832, $114,832 signing bonus.

$3,594,832, $114,832 signing bonus. Fries: $3,565,376, $85,376 signing bonus.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.